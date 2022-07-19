David Lee Ownby, 87 of Cumberland, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, July 14. He is the son of the late Pinkney Lee and Lela Chance Ownby.

David was born on June 20, 1935 in Sevier County, Tennessee. Soon after, his family moved to Buckingham, where he grew up. He honorably served in the United States Army (1955- 1958) and was assigned to the Military Assistance Group as a communications specialist in Taipei, Taiwan (1955-1957).

After serving his country, he married his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Newman, residing in various places in Virginia until settling in Cumberland (1970). Following in his father’s footsteps, David became a Mason and served as Past Master of Dillwyn Lodge A.F. and A.M. No. 315 and Cumberland Lodge A.F. and A.M. No. 283. As a dedicated member of Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, he served the Lord as a deacon, adult class Sunday school teacher, outreach Sunday school teacher at Aable Rest Home, and church music and choir director. David loved music his entire life. For many years, he was the lead singer in the Cedar Quartet. He always enjoyed attending gospel music conventions and concerts. Recreationally, he loved hunting, playing golf, and fishing, a favorite pastime with his wife, Jean.

David is preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd (Wanda); sister, Lorene Elsen (Donald); sister, Shirley Flynn (Sam) and brother-in-law, Bill Newman (Frieda).

He is survived by his wife, Jean Newman; daughter, Dawn Hinds (Edward) of Buckingham; grandchildren, Austin Hinds (Katey) of Bozeman, Montana and Codi Hinds of Charlottesville and brother-in-law, Jack Newman (Betty) of Cumberland.

Funeral services were held at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church on Monday, July 18, at 11:30 a.m. The family received friends and relatives at 10 a.m., preceding the service. Interment was at 1:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, 14 Fitzgerald Road, Cumberland, VA 23040 or to a favorite charity.

