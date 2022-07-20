Cross country running clinic set

The Longwood cross country teams hold a running clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The Lancer Run Better Clinic provides runners from grades 8-12 with an opportunity to improve and enhance their running. The clinic, which is hosted at Longwood’s cross country course on Johnson Drive, features a morning full of running specific activities and lectures.

Registration is $50 per participant, and each receives a Lancer Run Better water bottle, as well as lunch that day. T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event for $20.

Check-in for the event begins at 8 a.m., with the first activity beginning at 8:30 a.m.

8-8:30 a.m. Check-in

8:30-9:30 a.m. Fartlek session on the Lancer Cross Country course

9:00-10:00 a.m. Running specific strength

10:00-10:30 a.m. Relay Fun with form instruction

10:30-11:00 a.m. Yoga

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Nutrition talk and lunch

12:00 p.m. Depart

