Community Pride winner announced

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently awarded the four locations of the newly installed Civic Sign Displays as the June Community Pride Award recipient. “After the Ruritan Club decided to conclude its operations, the chamber decided to take over and revamp this project,” chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “The chamber acknowledges the work of chamber Directors Barbara Wheeler and Brother Max Watner, the local seminarians, our local garden club, Bethlehem Baptist Church and everyone else who played a hand in this effort.” Pictured are, from left, Miles, Amy White, Barbara Knabe, Ruth Lyle and Eddie Slagle.