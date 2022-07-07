Christine “Chris” Armstrong Warren, 95 years young, passed away peacefully on July 2, in Farmville, surrounded by her children. Chris was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 1926.

Among her many talents and interests were gardening, bird watching, playing bridge, traveling and bargain hunting. She loved to entertain, and was a warm and welcoming hostess. Chris was well known for her great sense of humor, her smile and laughter and her extraordinary intelligence. She knew sorrow at its deepest, joy at its highest, poverty and plenty. Her greatest treasure was to love and to be loved by family and friends.

Her life was long, well lived and enjoyed to the fullest. Winston-Salem, North Carolina was her home for many years. She worked in the accounting office of Baptist Hospital. She and her husband, Oscar Melvin Warren, were active members of Ardmore Moravian church. In 1975, they moved to his farm in Crewe, and joined Crewe United Methodist Church. Chris soon became the Town Librarian. She was an avid reader who always knew which books her patrons would like.

Chris was predeceased by her husband, Oscar Melvin Warren, and just recently by her daughter, Kathie Bardell.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (John) Smith and Pam Hamilton; three grandchildren, Jim Wilson, Beth Wilson and Krissie Robinson (John) and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be Friday, July 8, at Crewe United Methodist Church. The visitation will be at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary, with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. The graveside service will be held afterwards at the Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217 https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/172207/#!/donation/checkout;

Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, https://curealz.org/giving/donate/; or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville. www.puckettfh.com.