Charles Matthew Rintamaki “Chuck” died on July 20. He was 69 years old. He was born on July 1, 1953 in Sault Saint Marie, Michigan to Amy and George Rintamaki of Newberry, Michigan.

Chuck graduated from Newberry High School in 1971 and then joined the Navy to see the world. He was stationed aboard the USS Chehalis PG-94 out of Little Creek Navy base in Virginia. He met a girl on Aug. 15, 1972, when out with friends and changed his world by asking her to dance. On April 21, 1973 they said “I do” and he spent the rest of his life proving it. He graduated from St. Leo College while working full time and raising a family. He was known to many for his ability to fix anything mechanical. He always said he could fix anything but a broken heart. That department he left to his wife. His heart was so big that it broke and he died very suddenly despite valiant efforts to bring him back. Our hearts are broken now and there is no fix for that.

Left to remember his life are his wife, Marjorie Wise Rintamaki “Marty”; children, Charlie, of Cumberland, and Amy Rintamaki-Davis and wife, Stephanie, of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Brendan Griffin, Madison Horner, Oliver Davis and Eleanor Davis, all of Chesapeake; sister, Georgia Tillotson (Ira) of Marquette, Michigan; mother in law, Marge Wise Pairet, of Farmville, and a host of much loved nieces and nephews and foreign exchange students from around the world.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

A visitation was held on Sunday, July 24, from 2– 3 p.m., with a funeral service followed in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

