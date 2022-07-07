Business of the Month winner announced

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Reid’s Super Save Market as the June Business of the Month. “We’re glad to have Reid’s in Buckingham and as a chamber member,” chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “They support our community in many ways, namely employment and nutrition and we’re glad they chose Buckingham.” Pictured are, from left, chamber directors Miles, Eddie Slagle, Jewel Harris, Ruth Lyle, Brother Max Watner, Amy White; and members of the Reid’s team — John Pierce, Alfred Chambers, Christopher Sparacia, Kim Miller, Justin Booker, Joe Oglesby, Kennan Miller, Amber Gentry and Tiffany Giles.