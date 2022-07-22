Brice, Adams and Gemborys earn scholar-athlete honors

The Hampden-Sydney College tennis team has been named a 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team, while team members Tyler Brice of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Charles Adams of Mechanicsville and Pierce Gemborys of Wilmington, North Carolina each earned 2022 ITA Scholar-Athlete honors.

The Tigers garnered the team award with a team grade point average of 3.2 or above for the current academic year, while the individual accolades were achieved by attaining a GPA of at least 3.5.

“I’m proud of the team for their academic accomplishments and embracing the student-athlete lifestyle,” said fifth-year head coach Byron Balkin. “I believe there is a direct connection between those who get good grades and those who show development on the tennis court. A standard of both academic and athletic excellence is what we are always striving for.”

Tyler Brice earned a bachelor of arts degree in government with a minor in rhetoric, graduating from H-SC in May. He finished the year with an overall singles record of 12-15, including 9-9 at number two, and was 13-15 overall in doubles, including 7-10 at number one. Brice and teammate Barrett Foster earned second team All-ODAC honors at number one doubles. Brice also served as a team captain during 2021-22.

Charles Adams is majoring in foreign affairs at H-SC. He finished the year with an overall singles record of 4-2, including 4-1 in fall tournament competition, and was 3-3 overall in doubles-all during fall tournament play.

Pierce Gemborys is undecided on his major at H-SC. He finished the year with an overall singles record of 0-2, both matches played during fall tournament competition, and was 3-3 overall in doubles-all during fall tournament play, as well.

The Tigers were one of 122 NCAA Division III men’s tennis programs from among 328 overall to earn the ITA All-Academic Team award.

H-SC finished 2022 with an overall record of 10-9, including 6-2 in the ODAC, while advancing to the ODAC Tournament semifinals.