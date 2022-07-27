Board issues first scholarship check.

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors celebrated the distribution of its first #Vaccinate Prince Edward Scholarship Tuesday, July 19 with 2022 Prince Edward County High School graduate, Morgan Elizabeth Curtis, the daughter of Reverend and Mrs. Scott Curtis of Farmville.

Curtis attends Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, in the fall where she plans to major in early childhood/ special/elementary/ collaborative education. She received a $2,000 scholarship check to assist with the cost of her tuition.

“The Board of Supervisors is absolutely thrilled to play a small role in supporting the educational future of Ms. Curtis,” said Board Chair Odessa H. Pride, Ed.D. “We wish for her a future of exciting opportunities and dreams fulfilled.”

In June of 2021, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors established the #Vaccinate Prince Edward Scholarship program with $5,000 in local funding to focus the community’s vaccination efforts on the future and to encourage students to get vaccinated. Local institutions and businesses and a Prince Edward County High School alumnus immediately stepped forward to financially support the effort and expand the number of available scholarships. The additional $15,000 of sponsorship funding allowed the county to increase the scholarship amounts to $2,000 for each of the 10 winning students.

The contributors of the #Vaccinate Prince Edward Scholarship are: Centra Health, $5,000; Farmville Cares, $1,000; Hampden-Sydney College, $2,000; Longwood University, $2,000; Luck Stone, $1,000; Mid-Atlantic Irrigation, $1,000; PECHS graduate Jim O’Conner, $1,000; Piedmont Senior Resources, $2,000; and Prince Edward County, $5,000.

In July 2021, the county drew the names of the 10 student scholarship recipients from the pool of eligible applicants. The $2,000 scholarships are paid out in the form of a check written jointly to the student and a post-secondary educational institution (college, university, community college, apprenticeship, training program, etc.). For younger students, scholarships will be held by the county until each scholarship recipient graduates from high school.