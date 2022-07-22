Area residents become life tribute celebrants

Maxine Hollinger and David Leckrone recently attended a three-day workshop to become certified funeral celebrants. The training was held in Concord, Massachusetts by InSight Institute under the auspices of the National Funeral Directors Association.

The funeral celebrants training is a new approach designed to comfort and support resulting in a more personalized funeral experience. As of 2021, they have trained more than 4,600f funeral celebrants throughout the United States, Canada and Latin America.

The three-day training included funeral directors and service providers from five east coast states who offer celebrant services to families without close ties to a church or religious tradition. Celebrants work closely with the funeral homes, meeting the family, helping design a service that will reflect and honor the life and unique attributes of their loved one which results in a memorable, personalized funeral and/or grave-side service.