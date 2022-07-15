Area farmer injured while treating bull

Cumberland County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to an injured farmer on Cotton Town Road the morning of Tuesday, July 12. According to Fire Chief Tom Perry, a farmer was treating a bull with an eye infection when the bull somehow fell or leaned against him, knocking him over and causing a possible chest injury. The farmer was flown by Medflight to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. According to Perry, the injuries did not appear to be anything serious. The flight to Chippenham Hospital was just a precaution as the farmer was in good spirits when they were there.