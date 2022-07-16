Archery Club established at Bear Creek Lake

Interested in learning about archery? The Bear Creek Lake State Park Archery Club might be what you are looking for.

Held once a week at 1:00 p.m., Sundays, the club welcomes beginning and intermediate level archers 18 years old and up for a gathering with other archers of the same level for fun competitions and challenges.

Members also receive coaching in techniques to enhance their skills. Basic archery equipment is provided for those who do not have their own equipment.

The fee for a five-session archery club card is $20. Members are entitled to free parking while participating in each day’s activities, as well as free use of the park’s 3D range during posted operating hours when the club is not in session.

For more information, please email bcguide@dcr.virginia.gov or leave your name and a call-back number at (804) 492-5919.