When people think about scammers, they often think of “stranger danger” stemming from overseas criminal enterprises bombarding our phones and emails with fraudulent messages. The sad reality for older adults is that most financial abuse they suffer is perpetrated by someone they know.

Wednesday, June 15, was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day — the perfect time to remember that older adults are vulnerable to financial abuse by loved ones as well as strangers. Some warning signs include: a caregiver or family member who suddenly asks for access to your loved one’s accounts or possessions and changes in their financial practices such as new credit cards or unopened bank statements.

Most importantly, those who suspect abuse of any type should report it right away.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908- 3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.