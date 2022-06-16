VSP charges driver with DUI in fatal crash

A Drakes Branch pedestrian was killed in crash that Virginia State Police say allegedly involved a Prospect driver who was under the influence of drugs.

VSP responded to the crash in the 3200 block of Oak Hill Road (Route 710) at 7:53 p.m., Monday June 13.

In a news release, state police say a 2013 Dodge Dart was traveling on Oak Hill Road when it struck a pedestrian walking against traffic on the right edge of the highway. No sidewalks were available.

The pedestrian, Francesca Guill, 56, of Drakes Branch, died at the scene, according to the news release.

The driver of the Dart, Amyah S. Perkins, 21, of Prospect, was uninjured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. VSP reported that Perkins was charged with driving under the influence of drugs (DUI), DUI manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The crash remains under investigation.