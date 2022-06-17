Virtual fishing tournament ongoing

The 2022 Bear Creek Lake State Park’s virtual fishing tournament is underway. Through June 30, contestants in the youth (under age 12) and the adult levels should send their photo entries to bcguide@dcr.virginia.gov.

This year’s contest features the following categories:

• The Trifecta: three different fish species you caught during the month.

• The Longest: with the fish alongside a measuring tape.

• Best Fish Face: Submit a selfie of you and your catch.

The winner in each category will receive a $50 Virginia State Parks gift certificate. Prizes will be awarded in both age levels. The runner up in each category will receive a Bear Creek Lake State Park tee shirt. Individuals may win in only one category, and only one person from a single home address may win.

Entries must be taken at Bear Creek Lake State Park during June 2022, and include some distinguishable park feature in the back ground. For more information, call 804-492-5919 or email bcguide@dcr.virginia.gov.