Tigers receive All-American Honors

Hampden-Sydney College placed four student-athletes on the 2022 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III All-American Teams. This is the 29th straight year the program has had a Tiger receive this honor.. Selected to the Second Team were senior Sean Duffy (Ambler, PA) and junior Nick Morgan (Issaquah, WA), while seniors Bobby Clagett (Brandywine, MD) and Will Perry (Roanoke, VA) earned Honorable Mention honors.

“This national recognition is very special and well-earned by these four student-athletes. Sean, Nick, Bobby, and Will had tremendous seasons,” said Head Coach Jason Rostan ‘03. “Each of these student-athletes were dominant on the field in their own way and their play paved the way for the success of our team. Post-season honors are normally reflective of the overall success of any team – we are proud of, not only these four men that earned USILA All-American but, every member of our 2022 team for their passion and hard work that gave us a chance to realize a high level of success and compete for an ODAC championship at year’s end.”

Duffy, who also was named the ODAC Player of the Year, All-ODAC First Team and All-Tournament Team, finished his senior season with 44 goals and 17 assists for a total of 61 points, while picking up 22 ground balls. His most productive game offensively came against Southern Virginia, Feb. 19, where he scored a season high seven goals to help the Tigers earn a 19-11 win. Throughout the season, he would score two or more goals in 13 games and he had the key assist against #1 seed Washington and Lee in the ODAC Semifinals, leading to the winning goal in overtime.

Morgan, an All-ODAC First Team selection, anchored the defense this season, as he caused 23 turnovers, picked up 53 ground balls, while also scoring four goals. In seven games this year he caused two or more turnovers and in the ODAC Championship against Lynchburg, Morgan finished with a total of 4four ground balls.

Clagett, an All-ODAC First Team and All-Tournament Team selection, led the Tigers this season with 57 goals (tied school record) and 17 assists, totaling a team-high 74 points. He scored four or more goals in seven games for Hampden-Sydney and against Randolph-Macon he had his highest output, finishing with seven. Clagett’s most memorable goal came in the ODAC semifinals against #1 seed Washington and Lee, as he sent the Tigers into the championship by scoring in sudden death overtime.

Perry, who was also named to the All-ODAC Second Team and All-Tournament Team, started every game this season in the goal, finishing the year with a total of 217 saves, while logging 985 game minutes. He held opponents to single digit goals in 11 games and finished this season with a 57% save percentage. In the win over Randolph-Macon in the ODAC semifinals, Perry came up with a big save to secure the lead, helping his team advance to the Championship game.

H-SC completed 2022 with an overall record of 13-7, including 6-4 in the ODAC, while advancing to the ODAC Tournament Championship contest.