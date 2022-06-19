Tigers announces football recruiting class

Hampden-Sydney College 23rd-year football head coach Marty Favret has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals 61 newcomers to the program. The group includes two transfer student-athletes and a record 59 first-year student-athletes from throughout Virginia, as well as Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2022 season.

“An off the charts recruiting class for sure,” said Favret. “The class of 2026 will have an immediate impact on our program. We look forward to bringing this talented bunch onto campus in August. Roll Tigers!”

The complete list of incoming football recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns, high schools and expected positions.

Name, Hometown/High School, Position

• Eddie Allen, Henrico, VA/Douglas Freeman, DE

• Kyle Anderson, Raleigh, NC/Wakefield, DB

• Andrew Arthur-Humphrey, Woodbridge, VA/Osbourn Park, DL

• McRae Ball, Alpharetta, GA/Johns Creek, K/P

• Andrew Betson, Clemmons, NC/West Forsyth, TE

• Tucker Booth, Colonial Heights, VA/Colonial Heights, LB

• Jase Bradley, Harvest, AL/Sparkman, DE

• Robert Caskey, King George, VA/Woodberry Forest, OL

• Robert Clarke, Atlanta, GA/The Westminster Schools, LB

• Scott Coker, Great Falls, VA/Langley, LB

• Jack Corbin, Edmond, OK/Jones, OL

• Wyatt Croson, Warrenton, VA/Fauquier, LB

• Austin Cunningham, Gloucester, VA/Gloucester, K/P

• Mason Cunningham, Arlington, VA/Yorktown, WR

• Will Daniel, Blanch, NC/George Washington (VA), TE

• Max Duch, Church Road, VA/Dinwiddie, DE

• Owen Fallen, Henrico, VA/Douglas S. Freeman, QB

• Jojo Gonzalez, Spotsylvania, VA/Spotsylvania, WR

• Markevus Graves, Lynchburg, VA/E.C. Glass, SLOT

• Elijah Griffin, Buena Vista, VA/Parry McCluer, OL

• Maurice Harmon, Colonial Heights, VA/Colonial Heights, DE

• Max Hickey, Bluffton, SC/Thomas Heyward Academy, OL

• William House, Atlanta, GA/Mount Vernon School, DB

• Jordan Jackson, Fredericksburg, VA/Mountain View, WR

• Zack Karanian, Powhatan, VA/Powhatan, DE

• Thomas Kenner, Raleigh, NC/Sanderson, DE

• Jaylan Long, Martinsville, VA/Martinsville, LB

• Sam Long, Virginia Beach, VA/Frank W. Cox, TE

• Grayson Marriott, Richmond, VA/St. Christopher’s School, WR

• Onterio McKelvey-Haynes, Charleston, SC/James Island Charter, RB

• Jacob McKinney, Springfield, VA/West Springfield, DL

• Xavier Mears, Midlothian, VA/Benedictine College Prep, RB

• Josiah Newell, Durham, NC/Charles E. Jordan, WR

• Kahlil Norris, West Point, VA/West Point, DB

• Trais Oliver, Roanoke, VA/Northside, LB

• Joey Olivieri, Franklinton, NC/Cardinal Gibbons, OL

• Tanner Palmore, Powhatan, VA/Powhatan, OL

• Cody Parret, Virginia Beach, VA/Catholic, LB

• Max Pickren, Mt. Pleasant, SC/Wando, DB

• Billy Roche, Atlanta, GA/Marist School, LB

• Ariel Rodriguez, Charlotte, NC/Charlotte Catholic, DL

• Caleb Rogers, Liberty, NC/Providence Grove, RB

• Demetri Sandidge, Monroe, VA/Amherst County, DL

• Jeremy Scott, Sugar Hill, GA/Lanier, LB

• Oz Servellon, North Chesterfield, VA/Manchester, OL

• Jack Shryock*, Davidson, NC/William A. Hough (Mercer University), DB

• Carter Sido, Dallas, TX/Hillcrest, QB

• Bryson Sink, Midlothian, VA/Manchester, LB

• Ty Smith, Elizabethton, TN/Avery County (NC), WR

• Berk Snow*, Chester, VA/Thomas Dale (Bridgewater College), OL

• Will Stimmel, Atlanta, GA/The Lovett School, OL

• Bryson Stokes, Martinsville, VA/Martinsville, DL

• Elijah Swett, Matthews, NC/Butler HS, K/P

• Dalton Tate, Charlottesville, VA/Albemarle, OL

• Michael Tomaselli, Castroville, TX/Medina Valley, CB

• James Townsend, Hardeeville, SC/Thomas Heyward Academy, CB

• Jacob Trainor, Danville, VA/George Washington, LB

• Elias Turney, Springfield, VA/West Springfield, OL

• Quinton Waddy, Bristow, VA/Unity Reed, LS

• JaQuan Wallace, Charleston, SC/James Island Charter, LB

• Tyler Walton, Mineral, VA/Louisa County, RB

*Transfer