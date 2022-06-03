Thomas “Keith” Jackson, 54 of Cartersville, passed away suddenly on May 27. Born to the late Elmer M. “Jack” Jackson and Elizabeth L. “Liz” Jackson of Lancaster on March 8, 1958.

He was employed by McElroy Truck Lines as a Driver Mentor, where he loved his job and formed many friendships along the way.

Keith is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of 22 years; beloved daughter, Sarah Elizabeth; sister, Ann Parks (David); nephew, Ethan Parks and a host of family and lifelong friends.

Funeral services will be held on June 11, at 1 p.m., at Thomas Chapel, Cartersville. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Friends of Cumberland County Animal Shelter or Thomas Chapel Church in Keith’s name.