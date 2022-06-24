Tenth anniversary celebrated

On Friday, June 17, The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting in celebration of Mainly Clay’s tenth anniversary. Many members of the community came out to support Mainly Clay. Pictured are, from left, Anne Tyler Paulek, Donna Loeser, Megan Newcomb, Joy Stump, Linda Fauv, Danielle Hennessey, Ulrike Wilson, Dianne Clarke, Cricket Edmondson, Pam Butler, Randy Edmondson, Mackenzie Lenhart, Helen Smith, Shirley Blackwell, Monty Montgomery, Lee Scott, Bridget Flannagan, Adam Paulek, Lisa Williams, Tyler Marshall, Tray Eppes and Jo Ann Eppes. Pam Butler is represented in the photo as she was unable to attend.