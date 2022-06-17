Stimpert graduates cum laude

Connor Stimpert, of Hampden Sydney, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology. Stimpert is a member of the Colorado College Class of 2022.

Colorado College celebrated the Class of 2022 at an in-person Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, awarding 500 Bachelor of Arts degrees and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching. The ceremony marked CC’s 148th academic year, with former Margaret A. Liu, ‘77 giving the Commencement address.

About Colorado College

