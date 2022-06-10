SRU announces spring 2022 dean’s list

Jakob Graff of Columbia has made the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University (SRU) for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

