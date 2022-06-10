SRU announces spring 2022 dean’s list

Published 4:15 pm Friday, June 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Jakob Graff of Columbia has made the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University (SRU) for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

SRU, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

Today, SRU is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,800 students.

Located in the rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, the 660-acre campus is less than an hour north of Pittsburgh, one hour south of Erie, and 45 minutes east of Youngstown, Ohio.

More Education

Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarship winners announced

Buckingham County High School Honor Roll

Book benefactors donate proceeds to scholarship fund

ROTC Bronze Star awarded

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections