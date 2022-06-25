Spring cleanup held

The annual Friends of the Appomattox River (FAR) Spring cleanup was held on Saturday, April 23. FAR members and other volunteers collected trash from the Briery Creek Lake, Gross Creek and Riverside Park. The group collected 197 pounds of trash from the waterways and nearby land.

The mission of the FAR is to preserve the natural and historical resources of the Appomattox River watershed by promoting stewardship, education, responsible recreation and improved river access.

FAR appreciates all who participated and the Town of Farmville’s continued support of the project. Participants included Lee Woodruff, Evan Nelson, James Nelson, Tom Detrick, Tom Dennison, Event Chair Bobby Hurt, Greg Sullivan, Tom and Suzanne Crouse, Paul Duers, Sara Watts, Isaac B., Adam Grant, Tammy Nelson, Steve Barber and Warren Rofe.

Volunteers from the Hometown Hippie and #GratefulFed assisted in the river cleanup effort. In addition, they have selected The Friends of the Appomattox River as the nonprofit recipients for a year of sharing their time and talents. A generous donation of $500 was made to FAR. Tammy Nelson, proprietor of Elevated Edibles, also generously supplied breakfast treats and juice for participants.