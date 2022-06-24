Search for Brooks ongoing after 20 years

Two decades have passed and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for La-Teasha Lamone Brooks.

Brooks was 20 years old when her mother reported her missing on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2002. Her mother reported that she dropped her off for an appointment on Thursday, Aug. 29, in downtown Farmville. She said she has not heard from or seen Brooks since.

Brooks was described at the time of her disappearance as being 4-foot-10-inches in height, weighing about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants with “Bad Girl” printed on the back.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created an age-progressed photo of what 40-year-old Brooks may look like today.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 392-8101 or Crime Solvers at (434) 392-3400.