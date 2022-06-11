Scholarship awards announced

Each year, students at Buckingham County High School apply for competitive scholarships to support post-secondary education and training. These students worked hard throughout high school and are well deserving of these honors. We are so appreciative of our many donors. Through these scholarships, the donors are supporting the future of our community. Buckingham High School holds an annual ceremony to celebrate these students. This year’s event was held in-person for the first time since 2019. We are proud to recognize the following students from the class of 2022:

• Jaylen Anderson – Carolyn Y. Banks Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Jasmine C. Benson Memorial Scholarship $500, Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education (CADRE) $500, Dr. Samuel S. Jones Memorial Scholarship $2,000, South James River Community Foundation Scholarship $1,000, Tadros George Scholarship $10,000, Harry F. Byrd Leadership Award $20,000, GRASP Last Dollar Scholarship $1,000, and SOAR up to $2,000.

• Emma Bickford – Sallie A. Mowbray Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Katherine R. Wingo Scholarship $2,500.

• Faith Biggers – Captain R.L. Jamerson Honorary Scholarship for Public Service $500

• Nevaeh Booker – SOAR up to $2,000

• Lakya Brown – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship $6,000 and South James River Community Foundation Scholarship $1,000.

• Cadence Campbell – Jasmine C. Benson Memorial Scholarship $500, Dr. Samuel S. Jones Memorial Scholarship $2,000 and Tenaska Scholarship $1,500.

• Jordan Chambers – SOAR up to $2,000

• Nikia Chambers – Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education (CADRE) $500, Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship $6,000, South James River Community Foundation Scholarship $1,000, Tadros George Scholarship $5,000 and Cody A. Woodson Memorial Scholarship $500.

• Cody Cummings – SOAR up to $2,000

• Skylar Davis – SOAR up to $2,000

• Grace Dunkum – Kish G. Heslip Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Meghan C. Snoddy Memorial Scholarship $2,000.

• Cooper Fraser – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Memorial Scholarship $2,000 and Peter Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship $1,000.

• Liana Friedel – SOAR up to $2,000

• Ashanti Hall – SOAR up to $2,000

• Kaitlyn Hucks – Knights Pink Ribbon (Bersch) Scholarship $1,000, Ella Senger Payne Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Sharon Dowdy Tew Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Towler Scholarship $1,000.

• Wesley Lunt – Bonnie L. Wood Memorial Scholarship $1,000

• Alex Morris – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship $6,000

• Maura Myles – 2021 Graduate – Dudley R. West Memorial Scholarship $3,000

• Casey Parker – SOAR up to $2,000

• Haley Peins – Meghan C. Snoddy Memorial Scholarship $2,000

• Dustin Pierson – SOAR up to $2,000

• Lauren Randolph – South James River Community Foundation $1,000, SOAR up to $2,000 and Tadros George Scholarship $2,500.

• Braedyn Schaeffer – Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship $1,000

• Morgan Small – 2020 Graduate – Dudley R. West Memorial Scholarship $4,000

• Minnie Wallace – ROTC Scholarship – Tuition for 3 years

• Tanner Wise – John and Jean Buschmann Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Dr. Samuel S. Jones Memorial Scholarship $2,000, Farmer’s Bank of Appomattox – Invest in Tomorrow Grant $1,000, Peter Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship $1,000 and Dudley R. West Memorial Scholarship $8,000.

• Jayden Woodson – F.D. Johns Memorial Scholarship $1,000