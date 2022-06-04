Scholarship awarded

Published 11:46 am Saturday, June 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured are Patricia Jones and Jasmine Harris.

Elias Jones was a member of the class of 2013 at Prince Edward County High School when he died suddenly. Since then, his family and friends have honored his memory by awarding a scholarship to a member of the graduating class of PECHS. This scholarship recognizes a student for leadership skills and strength of character. The award amount this year is $2,500. The 2022 scholarship is awarded to Jasmine Harris.

Jasmine is a student athlete who is captain of the basketball team and a member of the National Honor Society. She is a Girl Scout, serving as a Program Aide at summer camp. She is also a member of the Traveling Angels Gospel Quartet. She is described as out-going, vivacious, hardworking, mannerly, compassionate and trustworthy, with a positive attitude, a strong work ethic and a desire to help others.

It is with great pleasure that the family recognizes Jasmine and we wish her well in her future endeavors.

