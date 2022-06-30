Rutherford named to president’s list

Published 9:46 am Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Catherine Rutherford, of Farmville, was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2022 President’s List. Rutherford is majoring in English.

To qualify for President’s List, highly distinguished students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

To qualify for Dean’s List, distinguished students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the college is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

