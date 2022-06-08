ROTC Bronze Star awarded

Cumberland County High School senior, Hayden Adams, was recently awarded the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior ROTC Bronze Star. He was recognized at the annual Spring Banquet of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter on Tuesday, May 10 in Farmville. Hayden, the son of Greg and Linda Adams of Cumberland, was chosen to receive the medal by Lt. Colonel Veronica Baker, who is the Junior ROTC instructor at Cumberland County High School. Pictured above are Adams and Nancy Pempel, the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter’s ROTC Committee Co-Chair.