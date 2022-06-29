Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. org.

DISTRICT-WIDE

ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/ shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 679 (Payne’s Pond Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 668 (Hunting Shack Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 644 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Due to delays in guardrail materials the subject closure is extended until July 1.

• Route 718 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 718 in Buckingham County. Route 718 (Chapel Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 610 (Cartersville Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is extended until July 1.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Routes 608 and 609 (Sports Lake Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Routes 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected. Road closure of Routes 133/692 Kingsville Road expected to begin June 6, weather permitting, with signed detour in place for aout two months.

• Route 702 (Bolden-Flournoy Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 730 (School House Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.