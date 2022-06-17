Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Route 630 (Red Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 679 (Payne’s Pond Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 688 (Hunting Shack Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 644 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Due to delays in guardrail materials the subject closure will be extended until June 17th.

• Route 718 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 718 in Buckingham County. Route 718 (Chapel Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 610 (Cartersville Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin May 06, 2022 and is planned until June 17, 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected. Road closure of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road expected to begin June 6, 2022, weather permitting, with signed detour in place for approximately two months.

• Route 702 (Bolden-Flournoy Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 730 (School House Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.