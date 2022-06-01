Rigg joins roster as assistant coach

Longwood welcomes former Duke, and US Women’s National Team member Miranda Rigg to the field hockey roster as the new assistant coach.

The Fredericksburg native was a five-year athlete at James Madison University with multiple years of coaching at all different levels. Rigg was a three-time All-CAA First Team member, All-CAA Rookie Team member, and three-time DI All- South Region honoree. The JMU captain and record holder was also selected on the VaSID All-State Second Team in 2016 and 2017, and in January after her final season was selected to join the US Women’s National Team in 2020.

Most recently Rigg has been an assistant coach at La Salle University from the Atlantic 10 conference. She also has experience as a volunteer and student assistant at both JMU and Mary Washington University. Rigg also has worked with aspiring field hockey athletes with Mainline Mayhem Field Hockey, High Voltage and Revolution Field Hockey coaching at the club level.

Miranda is a 2020-21 World Championship competitor finishing in ninth in the FIH Pro League and competed in two international caps for the national team. Rigg started playing field hockey after showing up to a try out in high school with a stick and no knowledge of the game.

This will be Rigg’s first season at Longwood as first assistant coach.