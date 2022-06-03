LETTER — Repent to God rather than restrict guns

To the Editor:

My prayers go out to the families of the precious children whose lives were lost in the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

But somebody needs to tell the liberal left that guns are not the problem in this nation. The problem in this nation is that the people have turned their back on God, have chosen to indulge in their sinful nature and live according to their will. A nation that turns their back on God and chooses reckless living will indeed feel His wrath.

What the people in this nation need to do is take accountability for their sins, repent and turn back to God for He is the only one who can fix this broken nation and the broken hearts of His creation. Evil doesn’t obey laws, and banning guns will not solve the problem. All schools need is an armed school resource officer or an armed guard on duty at all times who is physically, mentally and emotionally capable to handle a crisis such as the one that took place in Texas, and to have metal detectors at all entrances and doors locked to outsiders at all times.

And, to close, a tragedy such as this should not be politicized by all means and President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Beto O Rourke should be ashamed of themselves for their recent behavior and actions toward this situation. As a father of a little baby boy my heart breaks for these hurting parents and I pray that God will comfort them in these trying days and will heal their broken hearts.

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring