Recover this Summer event set

Crossroads Community Services Board we will be hosting a community recovery event on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at our Farmville campus located at 60 Bush River Drive in Farmville and the theme of the event will be “Recover this Summer.” We will focus on sharing music and words that support, celebrate and acknowledge the hard work that goes into recovering from a substance use or other mental health disorder. Along the way, there will be activities for the little ones to enjoy, refreshments and opportunities to learn more about Crossroads’ work to help build a mentally healthy community. This event is free. For more information, contact Hans Paulsen (434) 390-2942 or Dr. Michele Ebright (434) 808-9000.