Raymond Walter Johnson passed away at home peacefully on June 25, in Forest. He was surrounded by his wife of 67 years, Alice; his two children, Joe Johnson and Mariana Johnson Boska; his son in law, Robert Boska and caregiver, Rose Moshy. Others left to mourn his passing are many nieces and nephews; grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; Joe’s wife, Dawn Flores; her two children, Mia and Miguel and the absolute apple of his eye, his only granddaughter, Mira Johnson; her mother, Tunde Hidvegi and so many friends.

Raymond was born on June 15, 1925, the son of Carl Johnson and Florence Hazelton Johnson of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest son of a large family. He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Mona, Carl, Juanita, Jack, Jane, Robert and Mary and their spouses.

At 97, Raymond Johnson was one of the last of the great generation of veterans who survived World War II. He received his draft notice on the day he graduated from St. Mary’s Public High School and at 18 enlisted in the U.S. Navy, despite the fact that he could not swim. Raymond loved golfing and was gifted with a group of friends who shared his passion for the sport in Farmville, where he and family relocated during his middle age while working at Stackpole Components Corporation. Raymond was a devoted member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, and was active in community voluntary organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Lions Club. His presence made holidays especially warm, welcoming and festive in the Johnson household.

Raymond and Alice lived in Farmville until 2018 when they moved to Forest to live with Mariana and Robert. A loving man, of great warmth and humanity, Raymond was eager for adventures and always had a joke and a story. His memory is a blessing.

Special thanks to Senior Independence Hospice Workers, who were always available with love and compassion.

The Funeral Mass will be noon, Friday, July 1, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Lynchburg. Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to Mass. A lunch reception will follow after Mass. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Ray’s name to St. Theresa Catholic Church in Farmville or St. Thomas More Haiti Ministry.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.