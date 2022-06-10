Puckett honored at state level

Prince Edward Assistant County Administrator Sarah Elam Puckett was honored Thursday, June 9 at the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA) Summer Conference in Virginia Beach with the Marcia Mashaw Outstanding Assistant Award.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I want to offer congratulations to Sarah on a much-deserved recognition as the Marcia Mashaw Outstanding Assistant Award,” Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Odessa Pride commented. “Sarah, a valuable and dedicated employee for Prince Edward County for over 34 years, does her best to ensure that our county is there to meet the needs of all of its citizens. Whenever she is called upon to address an issue or concern, she responds in an expedient manner. That’s truly commendable.”

The statewide honor is presented yearly to recognize Virginia’s top assistant local government manager. Named in memory of Marcia Mashaw, assistant town manager of Blacksburg in the 1980s, the award is presented to a deputy or assistant manager or administrator who has demonstrated outstanding performance, particularly with a special project or during a period of unique conditions and circumstances.

Puckett, assistant county administrator since 2018, also serves as Prince Edward’s emergency management coordinator.

“Sarah has been a big part of our response to the COVID epidemic,” Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley said. “During the pandemic, she made sure that all segments of our population had access to such necessities as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.”

Included in Puckett’s role as emergency management coordinator are response efforts to acts of nature, such as the ice storm this past winter.

“During that ice storm, many residents were without power for two weeks,” Stanley continued. “Sarah was in charge of working with local fire departments to provide response efforts and meals to those without power and coordinated with the power companies to ensure power was restored.”

Puckett has built a reputation across county government for having a take-charge response.

“Sarah has long been an advocate for equity and inclusion and makes sure that all voices have a seat at the table – a trait that makes her exceptional at her job. Even before I came to Prince Edward in 2020, I had heard about Sarah and what a great community advocate she was,” Stanley concluded. “Working with her has only reinforced my appreciation of what she brings to the office every day.”

About Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County is located in Virginia’s southern Piedmont and is the crossroads of the American Civil War and the student civil rights movement. Prince Edward County is home to more than 20,000 Virginians and supports a diverse economic region whose industries range from agriculture to furniture to higher education, as well as a robust healthcare system at Centra Medical Group.

Founded in 1754, the County boasts a wealth of attractions for residents and tourists alike, including outdoor recreation sites such as the historic High Bridge Trail and Sandy River Outdoor Adventure Park; historic venues, including Appomattox Courthouse National Historic Park, the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail and the R.R. Moton Museum; and a business district that features high-end furniture shopping and unique boutique shops. As home to Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College, the county fosters critical, creative and independent thinking and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit the Prince Edward County website or follow Prince Edward County on Facebook @PrinceEdwardCo and on YouTube.