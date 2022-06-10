PSR holds annual employee banquet

Supporters, members of the board of directors, office staff, nutrition and medical transportation drivers, home care aides and leadership staff all gathered at the Robert Russa Moton Civil Rights and Education Museum to celebrate the successes of its staff’s hard work over the past two and a half years. “PSR staff and board members joined together at our annual employee banquet on Thursday, May 26 at the Moton Museum for a wonderful dinner and commentary,” said CEO Justine A. Young, “by two long-term, former board members, Judy Jones and Carter Harrison. It was a wonderful celebration of our outstanding employees and the work they do throughout the Piedmont Health District. Our team is a reflection of this wonderful community.”