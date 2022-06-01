Phi Theta Kappa at SVCC

The Phi Theta Kappa international honor society is an organization of scholars that exists to recognize and encourage scholarship among students in community and junior colleges. The honor society also seeks to develop leadership and service among its members by promoting an intellectual climate that would stimulate further continuing education for each member. Southside Virginia Community College students eligible for Phi Theta Kappa must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate degree or at least six hours of coursework toward a certificate of one year with a cumulative 3.5 grade point average. Pictured are, from left, first row: Margaret Anderson, Anisha Marable, Aaliyah Wilson, Autumn Shook, Holly Tucker, Alena Pureskina, Tamieka Jennings, Jaukara Hardy, Janice Hamlett, Kathena West, Kellie Walker, Jonathan Green, Loren Maitland, Jaylen Anderson, Tia Young and Amanda McComas. Second row: Erica Cochran, Morgan Stanley, Kalie Greene, Brooke Tyree, Savion Adams, Haley Aery, Alexandra Flores, Lindsey Roberts, Dulce Ruby Trejo, Katelyn Ottaway, Sakina Muhammad, Brandi Eggleston, Hayley Perkinson, Melissa Elliott, Mary McIvor, Katina Carrington, Edgar Harrison Jones and Bridget Viscel. Third row: Marissa MacDonald, Kendra Morris, Canisha Glasgow, Tymire Hughes, Zoe Shreck, Dominique Johnson, Ashley Hamilton, Jaylah Brodnax, Kyra Holliday, Marsha Hawkins, Denise Clements-Bivens, Mabel Wood, Alexix Jones, Megan Jones, Shaun Phelps, Rebekah Sanderson and Mackenzie Delbridge. Not Pictured: Ashley Exum, Brandon Jefferson, Will Jefferson, Natasha Robinson-Sykes and Alex Townsend.