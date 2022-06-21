Penni Sue Hudnall Walker Newsome, formerly of New Canton, tragically lost her battle with COVID-19 on June 15, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

Penni was born April 25, 1963, in Des Moines, Iowa, where her military family was assigned to U.S. Army Recruiting duty.

Preceding her in death was her mother, Naomi Gail Connard Hudnall.

Penni leaves her only child, Amanda Gail Walker. She also leaves her husband, Donald Newsome; stepchildren Nikki, Jason and Steven; step-grandchildren, Karaleigh, Gabby, Landon, MacKenzie, Hailey and Kanyon. Penni’s surviving family members are her father, William Roosevelt Hudnall and sisters, Melanie Jo Haas and Rebecca Leigh Keighley. Her extended family and friends greatly mourn her passing.

Penni was a self-taught musician. Her musical groups played all around Central Virginia and she was well known for her bass guitar playing and singing. An accomplished equestrian, she had her first riding lesson on her sixth birthday and loved horses her entire life.

Her funeral was held at 3 p.m., Monday, June 20, at Buckingham Baptist Church. Interment was in the church cemetery.

For additional information please contact the Hudnalls at (434) 202-8566.