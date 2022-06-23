Partnership announced

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and South Boston Speedway announced a new branded track bar and wide-ranging promotional partnership that will see the craft beer brand involved with the speedway all season long.

The Michael Waltrip Brewing Track Bar, located on the speedway’s frontstretch, is the first permanent track location for the brand founded by the two-time Daytona 500 champion. In addition, Michael Waltrip will be involved in helping to promote season long racing events at the Speedway, as well as competing at the track in the upcoming SRX event June 25.

“We are excited to partner with Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and have the brewery make its line of craft beers available for fans attending our events here at South Boston Speedway,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “This partnership allows us to enhance beverage product offerings for our fans. I am sure fans that are beer drinkers will be excited to try the Two-Time lineup of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.”

“I have some fond memories of South Boston Speedway” Chief Fun Officer (CFO) Michael Waltrip said. “Whether we’re talking about winning races or eating a bologna burger, it always brings a big smile to my face. Everyone at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. is thrilled about our partnership with Chase and the team at South Boston Speedway. An ice-cold post race Two Time beer (or 6) paired with a bologna burger will be just what I need after an action packed, hot night on the track racing against all the stars in the SRX Series. Looking forward to seeing all the fans there.”

Danville Distributing Co., also a partner of South Boston Speedway, will be distributing for Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in the region. The craft beers will be available in South Boston Speedway’s new Track Bar and at concession stands for fans attending events at the speedway.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Company is dedicated to making better beer that beer drinkers can enjoy at their favorite place or at home. The company’s lineup of amazing craft beers includes Checkered Past Coconut IPA, Blonde Ale and Vamanos Mexican Lager.

The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.