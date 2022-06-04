November wedding planned

Miss Danica Jordyn is excited to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of her mother, Gabrielle Jones Wooten of Buckingham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Jones of Buckingham, to Mr. James Glenn Barr, originally from Concord, North Carolina, son of Mrs. Lisa Wilkerson of Lynchburg and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Barr of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. Their engagement took place on the beach at Stingray Point in Deltaville on July 5, 2021.

Gabrielle currently works full time with Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad as a Crew Chief/EMT and volunteers as a firefighter with Toga Volunteer Fire Department in Buckingham. She is also attending Southside Virginia Community College as a full-time student to obtain her National Registry Paramedic and Associate of Applied Science Degree in Emergency Medical Services. James is currently a full time EMT with Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services and works part-time with Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. He also volunteers his time as a firefighter with the Toga Volunteer Fire Department in Buckingham. The wedding will take place at The Seclusion located in the mountains of Lexington, in November of 2022