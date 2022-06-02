Looking Our Best and Community Pride Winner

Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Report

Heartland Horse Heroes Therapeutic Riding was the winner of the Farmville Area Chamber Commerce’s Looking Our Best Award, and the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award. The new mural is stunning, and looks great against the classroom. Pictured are, from left, Kaitlin Maxridis, Kather Denby, Barbara Wheeler, Jordan Miles, Eddie Slagle, Amy White, Sandra Moss, Ruth Lyle, Josh Holfopple, Lynn Owen, Brother Maximilian Watner, LaRue Sprouse, Anna Snoddy, Vivian Jones, Emma Ranson, Anne Tyler Paulek and Addy Auten.

