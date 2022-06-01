Live at Riverside is back

The Farmville Jaycees are happy to announce the return of Live @ Riverside starting Friday, June 3.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park which is located at 517 N. Main Street. There will be fun for the whole family.

In June, July, August and September there will be a band, bounce house and food trucks. Our concert line-up includes TestiPhy on June 3, Soul Expressions on July 1, Abbey Road Beatles Band on August 5 and Soul Expressions on September 16 as part of the Heart of Virginia Festival.

The sponsors for the 2022 season are A+ Electrical LLC, A Great Escape Spalon, E.L. Catering, the Farmville Fire Department, The Fishin’ Pig, Fuqua School, the Heart of Virginia Festival and Letterpress Communications.

For any questions or concerns please connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or email the Jaycees at thefarmvillejaycees.com.