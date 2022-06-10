Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarship winners announced

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District announces Brooke Coleman and Tyler Harris, both residents of Prince Edward County, are recipients of the Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarships. These scholarships provide financial support to college students majoring in, or showing a strong desire to major in, a course curriculum related to natural resource conservation and/or environmental studies. High school seniors and full-time college students having a permanent residence in Amelia, Nottoway or Prince Edward Counties were invited to apply.