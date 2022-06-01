Letters of intent signed

Prince Edward County High School has three student athletes who will play their sport at the collegiate level next year. The athletes who signed letters of intent are Michael Daily who signed to play baseball at Virginia Wesleyan University; Zakky Johnston who signed to play soccer at Hampden-Sydney College; and Tim Slater who signed to run cross country at Longwood University. Pictured are, from left, Tim Slater, Zakky Johnston, Athletic Director Rodney Kane and Michael Daily.