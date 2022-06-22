Letter to the Editor — Leave Confederate history in the past where it belongs

To the Editor:

Thanks to Charles White Sr. for his letter of Friday, June 10 (Letter writers need a history lesson). He gave some real history to counter the earlier letters that defended the Confederacy. It’s hard to understand why anyone, in the year 2022, would try to defend the losers of our worst war. It was settled, with much bloodshed, some 157 years ago!!

I wish, instead of waving the flag of hatred, those folks could get a good look at Farmville today. Recently, when our community band played music before the outdoor movie, it was warmly thrilling to watch the happy children, tumbling and dancing on the grass. Children of all descriptions.

The Farmville of today is not interested in dragging that old Confederate stuff out!

Martha Dorrill

Farmville