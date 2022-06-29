Letter to the Editor — Confederate flag shows racism remains alive

To the Editor:

For once in my life I was at a loss for words. I was on my way to Farmville to meet friends for lunch. Something caught my eye as I turned onto the exit. To my horror and astonishment there was a Confederate flag flying next to a mental health clinic that serves seven counties in that planning district. My understanding is a well known business owner was responsible for placing it near that location. Considering the not so distant history of the Prince Edward schools closing rather than integrating, it feels like racism is still alive and well.

I don’t believe in giving any more free passes to those who don’t or won’t understand this is more about compassion, respect and healing than southern heritage or freedom of expression. It is no different than people making the statement “I don’t see color”. Both erase an entire group of people and their culture. The location and size of the flag clearly make a bold commentary. Please put it in your own backyard. It’s embarrassing and sad for this community to know one of their own is accountable.

Cheri Kindler

Victoria