LETTER — Reform process for filling board vacancies

To the Editor:

Buckingham County apparently has no democratic procedure to replace supervisors who are unable to fulfil their term in office. Or, shall I say, the county has no procedure in place that includes input from the constituency or allows any person interested in the available position to be considered.

There should be a democratic process to fill any vacancy. The residents of the affected district should be made aware of a vacancy in a timely fashion and be allowed to choose their representative.

The outgoing supervisor would be welcome to make suggestions but should not have the sole power to name their successor. After all, these are elected positions, not appointed positions.

Marie Slagle

Dillwyn