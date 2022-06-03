LETTER — One nation under gun

To the Editor:

These horrible killings expose the “Christian” values of our democracy.

The Constitution states that citizens have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are ensured. “Christian” values come first, then values of life. Most people have scissors, knives and forks, hammers and others items that can harm people. Citizens, especially in states like Virginia, consistently vote for politicians who support freedom of guns.

If someone a citizen loves is murdered or commits suicide with a gun, would that citizen have a different point of view ? Probably not. Their freedom without any restrictions means more than the life of other people. Vote, vote, vote for freedom.

Marie Flowers

Curdsville