Lady Dukes win district Track & Field Championship

The Cumberland Lady Dukes claimed the 2022 James River District Track & Field Championships on Tuesday, May 17, held at Nottoway High School. Led by hard working junior, Kimberly Baker. Baker was Cumberland girls lone double first place winner in the 3200 meters and 4×800 relay group. The Championship for girls was a strategic battle between Prince Edward and Cumberland. Prince Edward’s coach James Baker packed a punch with the districts best girl miler, Sylvia Hemmer, but chose other events strategy wise, which allowed Kimberly Baker a freeway to her 3200 meter victory. Cumberland’s girl hurdlers produced the majority of its scoring led by Lakyra and Nakyra Bartee in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Girls 100 meters was thrilling with Prince Edward’s Makayla Nelson taking first, Cumberland’s sprint duo of Shamoni Bartee who took second and Nalonda Henderson who took third. Another nail biter in the girls 4×100 relay came down to Prince Edward and Cumberland photo finish at the line. Other girl notables: Nalonda Henderson took first in girls triple jump. On the boys side for Cumberland they finished up in fourth place with seniors Nasir McDonald placing first in the 300 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Mario Carter won the 110 hurdles.

Cumberland will traveled to Sussex High School on Wednesday, May 25, for Regional Championships.

WOMEN – TEAM RANKINGS

16 EVENTS SCORED

1) Cumberland High School – 185

2) Prince Edward County High – 151

3) Central (Lunenburg) – 62

4) Buckingham County – 61

5) Randolph-Henry – 28

6) Amelia County – 23

7) Bluestone – 22

8) Nottoway – 16

MEN – TEAM RANKINGS

16 EVENTS SCORED

1) Nottoway – 139

2) Central (Lunenburg) – 96

3) Prince Edward County High – 88

4) Cumberland High School – 74

5) Buckingham County – 69

6) Amelia County – 54

7) Randolph-Henry – 38

8) Bluestone – 27