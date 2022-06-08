Lady Dukes sail to victory in Region 1B Track Championship

Cumberland girls track team sailed to victory in the 2022 1B Region Track Championship held at Sussex High School on Wednesday, May 25. Led by junior standout, and multi-athlete, Nalonda Henderson. Henderson repeated as two-time VHSL 1B track athlete of the year, produced season best effort wins in shot put, discus and 200 meters. Scoring continued to be strong with 100 meters hurdles delivering 1-2-3-4 finish led by region champion, Lakyra Bartee. Sibling’s senior, Shamoni Bartee won the 100 meters, as well junior twin sister Nakyra Bartee anchored Cumberland’s winning 4×100 relay.

On the boys side, Cumberland following lead by another two-time region male track runner of year, Nasir McDonald. He is the brother to female athlete of year Nalonda Henderson. McDonald won the boys 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles. Senior Mario Carter delivered a three-peat in 110 meter hurdles to help the Cumberland boys to a fifth place team scoring.

Cumberland associate head coach, Wendy Ford a long time mainstay was named 2022 Region 1B Female Coach of the Year. The Cumberland track and field program competed at VHSL Class 1 Track and Field Championships on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at James Madison University.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

Cumberland – 167

Riverheads – 114

Altavista – 77

Galileo – 58

Lunenburg – 27

Sussex – 23

William Campbell – 18

Buffalo Gap – 15

Surry – 12

Rappahannock – 6

Franklin – 3

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

Riverheads – 104

Galileo – 75

Altavista – 74

Lunenburg – 60

Cumberland – 59

Rappahannock – 38

Franklin – 28

Buffalo Gap – 27

Sussex – 25

Surry – 18

Carver Academy – 14

William Campbell – 2