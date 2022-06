Kerney Bruce Brown, 71 of Charlottesville, went home to be with the Lord on June 12.

He is survived by his devoted friend, Arlene Rose; six children; seven siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at 2 p.m., at Petersville Baptist Church, New Canton, on Saturday, June 25. Rev. Jessie Woodson Johnson, Eulogist.

