JMU announces spring 2022 graduates

James Madison University (JMU) is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the May 2022 commencement exercises.

• Brenda Goodson of Farmville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies.

• Jordyn Harris of Farmville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

• Kendall Caldwell of Pamplin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.

• Colleen Caldwell of Pamplin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

• Mary Moncure of Columbia graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders.

• Samantha Poole of Dillwyn graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.

• Katelyn Moree of Dillwyn graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs.

• Emilie Bozik of Gladstone graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.

• Jacob Gibson of Scottsville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

